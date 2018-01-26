Holdener overturns Vonn's lead to win World Cup combined

Wendy Holdener won a World Cup combined race on Friday and set herself up as the favorite for next month's Olympic gold medal.
First-run leader Lindsey Vonn led Holdener by 0.71 seconds after the opening super-G, but the American dropped back to finish fourth.
Holdener, a Swiss slalom specialist, beat Marta Bassino of Italy 1.55 seconds. Third-place Ana Bucik of Slovenia, who was 30th-fastest in the opening speed run, was 1.56 seconds behind.
Holdener's third career World Cup win was her first top-level victory since taking gold in combined at the 2017 world championships in nearby St. Moritz.
Never miss a local story.
Mikaela Shiffrin, the overall World Cup leader, skipped Friday's race to focus on scheduled weekend events in giant slalom and slalom.
Comments