Holdener overturns Vonn's lead to win World Cup combined

The Associated Press

January 26, 2018 07:49 AM

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland

Wendy Holdener won a World Cup combined race on Friday and set herself up as the favorite for next month's Olympic gold medal.

First-run leader Lindsey Vonn led Holdener by 0.71 seconds after the opening super-G, but the American dropped back to finish fourth.

Holdener, a Swiss slalom specialist, beat Marta Bassino of Italy 1.55 seconds. Third-place Ana Bucik of Slovenia, who was 30th-fastest in the opening speed run, was 1.56 seconds behind.

Holdener's third career World Cup win was her first top-level victory since taking gold in combined at the 2017 world championships in nearby St. Moritz.

Mikaela Shiffrin, the overall World Cup leader, skipped Friday's race to focus on scheduled weekend events in giant slalom and slalom.

