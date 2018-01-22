Robin van Persie returns to struggling Feyenoord

Other Sports

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands

Robin van Persie is returning to struggling Dutch league champion Feyenoord, 14 years after leaving the Rotterdam club for a successful career overseas.

The 34-year-old Van Persie arrived on a free transfer from Turkish club Fenerbahce, signing an 18-month contract with the club where he played for the youth team and started his professional career.

Van Persie, who scored 50 goals in 102 internationals for the Netherlands, left Feyenoord in 2004 for Arsenal, where he played for eight seasons before transferring to Manchester United. After three seasons at Old Trafford, he left for Fenerbahce.

Feyenoord, the defending Dutch league champion, is fifth in place, 17 points behind leader PSV Eindhoven.

