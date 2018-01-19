Curling will be working overtime at Pyeongchang Olympics

FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, United States' Becca Hamilton releases the stone during a match against Switzerland in the Women's World Curling Championship in Beijing. No one will work longer hours at the Pyeongchang Olympics than American curlers Matt and Becca Hamilton. By qualifying for both the new mixed doubles discipline and the traditional, single-gender curling event, the siblings from McFarland, Wisconsin, could be on the ice for as many as 50 hours _ by far the longest anyone will be in live competition at the Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo