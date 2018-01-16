Other Sports

Ole Einar Bjoerndalen fails to make Norway's Olympic team

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 07:56 AM

OSLO, Norway

Olympic great Ole Einar Bjoerndalen has failed to make Norway's biathlon team for the Pyeongchang Games, missing out on a chance to compete at his seventh Olympics.

With 13 medals, including eight gold, Bjoerndalen is the most decorated Winter Olympian in history.

Tore Ovrebo, the head of sports at the Norwegian Olympic committee, says Bjoerndalen "unfortunately" failed to meet the qualification standard.

The 44-year-old Bjoerndalen first competed at the 1994 Lillehammer Games and won his first Olympic medals four years later in Nagano.

At the 2014 Sochi Games, Bjoerndalen won gold in sprint and mixed relay.

