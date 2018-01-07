Other Sports

Ostapenko upset by Makarova in 1st round at Sydney

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 02:54 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SYDNEY

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko had an upset 7-6 (3), 6-1 loss to Ekaterina Makarova on a sweltering opening day of the Sydney International.

No. 3 Ostapenko was one of two highly-seeded players to exit the women's draw in the first round, with fifth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic retiring earlier Sunday from her earlier match while trailing Australian wildcard entry Ellen Perez 6-4, 4-2.

Julia Gorges also withdrew from the tournament Sunday after winning the ASB Classic final against Caroline Wozniacki in Auckland, New Zealand.

The conditions forced organizers to activate heat policies — including longer breaks between sets — during part of the day, with some areas of western Sydney experiencing the hottest day in almost 80 years with temperatures peaking above 47 Celsius (117 Fahrenheit).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In men's first-round matches, Alexandr Dolgopolov edged Viktor Troicki 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-5, Damir Dzumhur beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 6-4 and Paolo Lorenzi had a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Jordan Thompson.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship

    Kevin DeMichiel traveled to England to shoot in the Clay Shooting World Championship and brought home second place.

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship 0:45

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship
Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta 1:36

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta
Perry native Amos knows most in his hometown aren't cheering for him 0:43

Perry native Amos knows most in his hometown aren't cheering for him

View More Video