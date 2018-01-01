Other Sports

Top-seeded Thiem wins opener in Qatar

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 02:21 PM

DOHA, Qatar

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem started the year with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 first-round win over Evgeny Donskoy of Russia at the Qatar Open on Monday.

Thiem saved two set points in the first set.

"It's nice to be top seeded," the fifth-ranked Austrian said. "The season is going to be very long, and I hope that I can have a good start here."

Seventh-seeded Fernando Verdasco of Spain beat Dudi Sela of Israel 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 after winning the last 10 games.

Two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic withdrew on Saturday from the Qatar Open, his warm-up tournament for the Australian Open, after saying he still has pain in his right elbow.

