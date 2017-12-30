AFC Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Everton during the English Premier League soccer match against Everton at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday Dec. 30, 2017.
Bournemouth ends Allardyce's unbeaten start at Everton

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 01:10 PM

BOURNEMOUTH, England

Ryan Fraser ended Sam Allardyce's unbeaten start as Everton manager by scoring twice — including an 88th-minute winner — in Bournemouth's 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Scotland winger earned Bournemouth a first league victory since November thanks to a strike that flew into the net via a heavy deflection off Everton defender Michael Keane.

Fraser had punished Everton midfielder James McCarthy for an errant pass by putting Bournemouth ahead in the 33rd minute, finishing from Josh King's cut-back.

Wayne Rooney came on as a substitute for Everton at halftime and the visitors equalized through Idrissa Gueye in the 57th minute.

Ninth-place Everton hadn't lost in six league games under Allardyce since he joined as the full-time replacement for Ronald Koeman, not conceding more than one goal in that stretch.

