Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg competes during an alpine ski women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lienz, Austria, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Giovanni Auletta AP Photo
Other Sports

German skier Rebensburg leads World Cup GS ahead of Shiffrin

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 05:52 AM

LIENZ, Austria

Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany built a slim lead in the opening run of a women's World Cup giant slalom on Friday.

The 2010 Olympic gold medalist edged defending overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States by 0.05 seconds.

Five more skiers finished within three tenths of Rebensburg's time: Slovenia's Tina Robnik and Ana Drev, Italy's Federica Brignone and Sofia Goggia, and French world champion Tessa Worley.

Former overall champions Lara Gut of Switzerland and Anna Veith of Austria, who both returned from knee injuries this season, trailed by 0.78 and 2.05, respectively.

Rebensburg has earned 13 of her 15 career World Cup wins in GS. She won the first two giant slaloms this season in Soelden and Killington, while Shiffrin triumphed in Courchevel 10 days ago.

