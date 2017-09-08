Other Sports

FIFA opens disciplinary case into England's Alli for gesture

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 5:28 AM

ZURICH

FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against England midfielder Dele Alli over an apparently obscene gesture during a World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

Alli appeared to make the gesture toward French referee Clement Turpin after not being awarded a free kick for being blocked off by a defender near the end of Monday's game.

Alli and England manager Gareth Southgate said it was not aimed at the referee but England defender Kyle Walker.

But FIFA says the incident warrants disciplinary proceedings being opened.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship 0:45

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship
Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 1:04

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon
I-75 north gets crowded as Hurricane Irma evacuees seek higher ground 1:18

I-75 north gets crowded as Hurricane Irma evacuees seek higher ground

View More Video