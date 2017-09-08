Coach Barry Campbell speaks with the Kingwood High School football team at the end of practice Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at Turner Stadium in Humble, Texas. Damage from Hurricane Harvey to their school forced the Kingwood team to practice 9 miles away at another high school and its students will attend classes at still another school in the days to come.
Coach Barry Campbell speaks with the Kingwood High School football team at the end of practice Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at Turner Stadium in Humble, Texas. Damage from Hurricane Harvey to their school forced the Kingwood team to practice 9 miles away at another high school and its students will attend classes at still another school in the days to come. Matt Rourke AP Photo
A slow, determined return to football in Texas after Harvey

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

September 08, 2017 2:07 AM

HUMBLE, Texas

In suburban Houston, Kingwood High School is taking its first steps to get back on the football field two weeks after Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

The scrimmage will be among the first of its kind since the storm devastated the largest city in Texas. It's a welcome step forward after scores of games were canceled or postponed in the state that reveres football more than any other.

Kingwood will wear borrowed uniforms and use donated equipment after flooding all but destroyed the school. The Mustangs say they will be happy to take the field under the Friday night lights and the different uniforms reflect how the community came together to help.

Blake Herrera, a senior who lost his home in the storm, says the effort touched the players' hearts.

