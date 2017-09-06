Harrison scores 9th goal in 84th, NYC beats Sporting KC 1-0

Other Sports

Jack Harrison scored his ninth goal of the season in the 84th minute, giving New York City FC a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on a rainy Wednesday night.

Both teams were short-handed. NYC's David Villa was injured during his call-up for Spain's World Cup qualifiers and Sporting KC had four players out on international duty.

New York City (15-7-5) is 8-0-2 in its last 10 home games. Kansas City (10-6-10) has only won once in its last 10 regular-season road games.

Kansas City's first shot on goal didn't come until the 46th minute on Roger Espinoza's smash from distance.

