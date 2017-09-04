Heat and pressure: US at Honduras in World Cup qualifier

U.S. soccer goalkeepers Tim Howard, left, Nick Rimando, second from right, Brad Guzman, right, and goalkeeper coach Matt Reis, second from left, practice at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras Mpnday, Sept. 4, 2017. After another stunning home loss, the United States has left itself little margin for error in its last three World Cup qualifiers, starting with Tuesday afternoon's match in the tropical heat and humidity of Honduras. Ron Blum AP Photo