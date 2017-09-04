Other Sports

US rallies to win FIBA AmeriCup under Van Gundy

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 12:59 AM

CORDOBA, Argentina

The U.S. basketball team won the FIBA AmeriCup, rallying from a 20-point deficit to beat host Argentina 81-76 on Sunday night.

Comprised of NBA G League players, the Americans went undefeated under former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy to win the former FIBA Americas tournament in their first appearance since 2007.

Jameel Warney was chosen tournament MVP after scoring 21 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the title game.

The regional tournament was formerly the qualifier for the Olympics or World Cup, and the Americans hadn't needed to compete in it since they qualified with their Olympic and world titles. But it was a requirement this year to be eligible to participate in the new FIBA qualification system that begins in November.

