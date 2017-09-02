Gun Runner dominates to win Woodward by 10 1/4 lengths

0:52 Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some Pause

1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

0:58 Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win

0:54 Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County

1:15 Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins

1:29 Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation

1:38 United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

1:11 Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain