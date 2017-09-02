Other Sports

September 2, 2017 9:44 PM

Gun Runner dominates to win Woodward by 10 1/4 lengths

The Associated Press
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.

Gun Runner won the $750,000 Woodward by 10 1/4 lengths Saturday at Saratoga for his third straight victory.

Ridden by Florent Geroux, Gun Runner ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.43 and paid $2.70 to win at 1-5 odds.

Rally Cry finished second and Neolithic was third, followed by War Story and Discreet Lover.

Gun Runner's next start will be in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar on Nov. 4.

The victory, worth $450,000, increased Gun Runner's career earnings to $5,738,500. The 4-year-old colt earned his fourth Grade 1 victory in 17 career starts for trainer Steve Asmussen.

