For US Open racket stringers, lots of tension, little thanks

Official Stringer Jarrad Magee works on a tennis racket in the stringing room at the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 in New York. Being part of an elite team of stringers that toils under the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium for the run of the tournament is a job that comes with frustration, deadline pressure, fussy customers and little thanks. But their reward is in being considered one of the best at what they do, and the pride in seeing their work play out on the game's biggest stage. Peter Morgan AP Photo