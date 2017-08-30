World Cup qualifying in Africa: How it stands

FILE- In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 file photo, Egypt's Mohamed Salah, left, controls the ball in front of Cameroon's Ambroise Oyongo during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon. Egypt, the most successful team in Africa but a regular underachiever in World Cup qualifying, is in control of Group E. Sunday Alamba, File AP Photo