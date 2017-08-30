FILE - In this Aug. 30 2011 file photo, Russia's Tatyana Chernova, left, reacts as she goes to cross the finish line with Britain's Jessica Ennis in the Heptathlon 800m at the World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea. Because of a doping violation, Chernova was subsequently stripped of her gold from the 2011 world championships in Daegu.
Other Sports

WADA prioritizing research into full extent of doping

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 5:17 AM

PARIS

The World Anti-Doping Agency says it is prioritizing research on the extent of doping in sports.

WADA says its group of experts on doping prevalence will meet next month to review a long-delayed study published this week that pointed to widespread doping at the 2011 track world championships in Daegu, South Korea.

It added that studying prevalence "has been established as one of WADA's key priorities for 2017-2018."

WADA called the newly published study , which it funded, "an important step for the future and in refining a tool to assess the prevalence of doping."

It added that "WADA intends to build on this study in the future" and that better understanding doping prevalence "will allow us to more accurately evaluate the success of detection, deterrence and prevention programs."

