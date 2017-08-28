Williams wins at US Open to stay in No. 1 hunt; Konta out

File-This jan. 26, 2016, file photo shows Maria Sharapova of Russia playing a forehand return to Serena Williams of the United States during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Sharapova's first Grand Slam match in more than 1½ years will come against No. 2-seeded Simona Halep at the U.S. Open. Sharapova's first-round matchup with two-time French Open runner-up Halep was set up by the draw, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, which also put Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the same side of the men's bracket, meaning they could meet only in the semifinals. Rick Rycroft, File AP Photo