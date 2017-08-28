Other Sports

Switzerland coach Petkovic signs 2-year contract extension

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 9:32 AM

BERN, Switzerland

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic has signed a two-year contract extension as reward for a perfect record in World Cup qualifying.

The Swiss football federation says Petkovic was contacted by clubs after the team's rise to No. 4 in the FIFA rankings. The statement did not identify clubs wanting to hire Petkovic.

Petkovic's team has won six straight qualifying games, starting with a 2-0 win over European champion Portugal when Cristiano Ronaldo was still recovering from an injury sustained in the final.

Portugal hosts Switzerland on Oct. 10 in a potentially decisive final group game. Only the group winner qualifies direct to play in Russia and the runner-up enters the playoffs.

Petkovic's new contract runs through Euro 2020 qualifying.

The Bosnia-born coach succeeded Ottmar Hitzfeld after the 2014 World Cup.

