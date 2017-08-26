Other Sports

Mears scores in stoppage time, Atlanta ties Philadelphia 2-2

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 9:38 PM

CHESTER, Pa.

Tyrone Mears scored in stoppage time to give Atlanta United a 2-2 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Mears beat goalkeeper Andre Blake with a header from 16 yards.

Roland Alberg opened the scoring for Philadelphia (8-12-7) in the 18th minute, setting a pass from Giliano Wijnaldum off his chest and punching it past the diving goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Five minutes later, off Alberg's corner, Jack Elliott set up captain Alejandro Bedoya for a goal on a bicycle kick. Atlanta (10-8-6) pulled within one three minutes later on Yamil Asad's goal.

