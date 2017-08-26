Huddersfield Town's Chris Lowe, left, and Southampton's Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League soccer match between Huddersfield Town and Southampton at the John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, England. Saturday Aug. 26, 2017.
Other Sports

Huddersfield, Southampton draw in EPL to remain unbeaten

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 12:46 PM

HUDDERSFIELD, England

Huddersfield extended its unbeaten start to life in the English Premier League with a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton on Saturday.

Both sides had chances to snatch the points. Steve Mounie and Thomas Ince went closest for Huddersfield, while Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand had a late header cleared off the line by Tommy Smith.

David Wagner's Huddersfield launched its first top-flight season in four decades with two straight victories and has seven points from a possible nine.

Mauricio Pellegrino is unbeaten at the start of his Southampton reign, collecting five points.

