Newcastle United's Mato Joselu celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at Saint James’s Park Stadium, Newcastle, England, Saturday Aug, 26, 2017. PA via AP Owen Humphreys
Other Sports

Benitez boost as Newcastle beats West Ham 3-0 in 1st EPL win

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 12:46 PM

NEWCASTLE, England

Newcastle scored its first, second and third English Premier League goals since returning to the top tier in a 3-0 win against last-placed West Ham on Saturday.

Newly promoted Newcastle lost its opening matches to Tottenham and Huddersfield without scoring.

Joselu marked his first start for Newcastle with a goal as manager Rafael Benitez celebrated a first win of the season.

The Spanish striker converted Christian Atsu's 36th-minute cross to lift the mood at St. James' Park. Defender Ciaran Clark and substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic added second-half strikes.

West Ham has conceded 10 goals and lost three league games, all away from home due to its London stadium hosting the world athletics championships.

