Julius Kogo, from Kenya, talks with the media after the Crim Festival of Races' 10-mile event in Flint, Mich., on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Kogo led the men's division of the 41st annual road race in Flint on Saturday with a time of 47:01. The time was 22 seconds faster than last year's winner, Dathan Ritzenhein of Rockford, Mich. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Jake May
Kenyan runner wins 6th Crim men's 10-mile race in Flint

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 12:59 PM

FLINT, Mich.

A Kenyan runner has won his sixth Crim Festival of Races' 10-mile event.

The Flint Journal reports that Julius Kogo led the men's division of the 41st annual road race in Flint on Saturday with a time of 47:01. The time was 22 seconds faster than last year's winner, Dathan Ritzenhein of Rockford, Michigan.

Kogo says he was "happy" with the results despite "difficult" weather. The temperature as runners took off was 48 degrees (8.9 Celsius).

Ethiopian Buze Diriba Kejela finished in 51:49, winning the women's division. It was her first time running the Crim.

Each receives $3,000. Prize money had been diverted last year to scholarships covering entrance fees for 2,000 eligible Flint residents.

