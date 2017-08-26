Kenyan runner wins 6th Crim men's 10-mile race in Flint

Julius Kogo, from Kenya, talks with the media after the Crim Festival of Races' 10-mile event in Flint, Mich., on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Kogo led the men's division of the 41st annual road race in Flint on Saturday with a time of 47:01. The time was 22 seconds faster than last year's winner, Dathan Ritzenhein of Rockford, Mich. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Jake May