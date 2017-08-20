Other Sports

Lewis scores in stoppage time, NYCFC beats Revolution 2-1

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 9:14 PM

NEW YORK

Jonathan Lewis scored in stoppage time to help New York City FC beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Sunday for its third straight victory.

The 20-year-old rookie has scored his only two MLS goals in back-to-back games.

Villa trapped a long cross from RJ Allen on the left side and dropped it to Ben Sweat, who first-timed a left footer to Lewis at the top of the 6-yard box for the finish in the fourth minute of injury time.

Teal Bunbury put away a rebound to open the scoring for New England (8-11-5) in the 57th minute. Andrew Farrell's shot from distance backed up goalkeeper Sean Johnson against the goal line, where he spilled the stop and Bunbury scored from point-blank range. It was his fifth goal in the last five games. Villa tied it for NYC (14-7-4) in the 77th with his MLS-leading 19th goal.

The Revolution are winless in their last 14 road games, a franchise record.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship 0:45

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship
Buckarama: 1:36

Buckarama: "Something for everybody"
J-STARS leader wants you 0:47

J-STARS leader wants you

View More Video