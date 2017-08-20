Other Sports

Hamburg's Mueller out 6 months after costly goal celebration

August 20, 2017 6:37 AM

HAMBURG, Germany

Hamburger SV forward Nicolai Mueller is out for around six months after injuring himself while celebrating a goal.

The Bundesliga club says Mueller tore a cruciate ligament in his right knee after scoring in Saturday's league-opener, a 1-0 home win over Augsburg. Mueller attempted a pirouette before falling to the ground in apparent pain.

Sporting director Jens Todt says, "The diagnosis is a huge shock for us, a big blow for the start of the season and of course extremely bitter for Nicolai. We wish him a good recovery and will help him with that as well as we can."

Mueller, who was arguably Hamburg's best player last the season, was the subject of transfer speculation as he had yet to extend his contract with the club.

