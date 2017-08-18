FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2016, file photo, Hamish Bond of New Zealand celebrate with his gold medal in the men's pair final during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Two-time Olympic rowing champion Bond was selected on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in the New Zealand team to compete at the World Road Cycling Championships in Bergen, Norway in September 2017.
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2016, file photo, Hamish Bond of New Zealand celebrate with his gold medal in the men's pair final during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Two-time Olympic rowing champion Bond was selected on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in the New Zealand team to compete at the World Road Cycling Championships in Bergen, Norway in September 2017.

Other Sports

Olympic rowing champion selected in New Zealand cycling team

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 12:36 AM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Two-time Olympic rowing champion Hamish Bond has been selected in the New Zealand team to compete at the World Road Cycling Championships in Bergen, Norway next month.

Bond teamed with Eric Murray to win gold medals in the men's coxless pair at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janiero Olympics. The pair also won six consecutive world championships during an eight-year partnership in which they were unbeaten in 69 races.

Murray retired after the Rio de Janiero games and Bond turned his attention to his other love, cycling. He was picked Friday to contest the time trial at the Sept. 16-24 world championships.

The 31-year-old Bond placed second in the time trial at New Zealand's national championships.

