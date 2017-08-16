Nadal, Pliskova advance at Cincinnati on day of upsets

Feliciano Lopez, of Spain, returns to Gregor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, during a match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, serves to Yulia Putintseva, of Kazakhstan, during a match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Yulia Putintseva, of Kazakhstan, serves to Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, during a match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Venus Williams returns to Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, during the middle rounds at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, returns to Venus Williams during a match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, serves to Frances Tiafoe during the middle rounds at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Frances Tiafoe returns to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the middle rounds at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, returns to Elena Vesnina, of Russia, during the middle rounds at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Venus Williams reacts during a middle round match against Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio. Barty won 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, returns to Venus Williams during a match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Angelique Kerber, of Germany, serves to Ekaterina Makarova, of Russia, during the middle rounds at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Ekaterina Makarova, of Russia, serves to Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during the middle rounds at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Angelique Kerber, of Germany, returns to Ekaterina Makarova, of Russia, during the middle rounds at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts during a middle round match against Richard Gasquet, of France, at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT SPELLING TO VIKHLYANTSEVA - Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, returns to Natalia Vikhlyantseva, of Russia, during the middle rounds at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Richard Gasquet, of France, returns to Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the middle rounds at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Comments