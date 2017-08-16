Gregor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, returns to Feliciano Lopez, of Spain, during the middle rounds at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
Gregor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, returns to Feliciano Lopez, of Spain, during the middle rounds at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Mason, Ohio. John Minchillo AP Photo

Nadal, Pliskova advance at Cincinnati on day of upsets

By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer

August 16, 2017 11:09 PM

MASON, Ohio

Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova — the No. 1 seeds in the Western & Southern Open — advanced with straight-set wins on a day when other top players weren't so fortunate.

Nadal beat Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday night. Defending-champion Pliskova needed only 67 minutes to get a 6-2, 6-3 win over Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

The rest of the day was highlighted by upsets.

Venus Williams' resurgent summer hit a bump when she was knocked out by a qualifier in the second round.

No. 3 Angelique Kerber lost to Ekaterina Makarova 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (11), with the Russian converting on her eighth match point.

On the men's side, wild card Frances Tiafoe broke through against No. 4 Alexander Zverev, who was coming off his second ATP Masters title in Montreal.

