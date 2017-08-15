Wright-Phillips has 2 goals, Red Bulls reach Open Cup finals

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored two of New York's three unanswered goals and the Red Bulls advanced to the title game of the U.S. Open Cup with a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati on Tuesday night.
New York will play for the championship on Sept. 20 against Sporting KC, a penalty-kick shootout winner over the San Jose Earthquakes last Wednesday.
Cincinnati conceded its first goal of the tournament in the 75th minute when second-half substitute Gonzalo Veron's knocked in a loose ball in front of the net to pull New York to 2-1. Three minutes later, Wright-Phillips headed it inside the near post from the penalty spot to tie it.
In the first 15-minute extra session, Wright-Phillips headed in Sal Zizzo's chipped cross for his third goal in USOC play.
Corben Bone opened the scoring in the 31st minute with his first goal for FC Cincinnati. In the 62nd minute, Cincinnati local Austin Berry headed in a corner kick for a 2-0 lead.
The crowd of 33,250 was the second largest in the tournament's 104-year history.
Comments