FILE- In this Thursday, March. 23, 2017 file photo, Brazil's Paulinho celebrates his hat trick during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Uruguay in Montevideo, Uruguay. Barcelona says it has reached a deal with Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande to buy Brazil midfielder Paulinho for 40 million euros $47 million).

Other Sports

Barca to sign Brazil midfielder Paulinho from Chinese club

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 9:07 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona says it has reached a deal with Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande to buy Brazil midfielder Paulinho for 40 million euros ($47 million).

The Spanish club says that Paulinho will sign a four-year contract after a medical exam on Thursday.

He is set to be Barcelona's first signing since Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record 222 million euros ($262 million) last week.

The 29-year-old Paulinho played for Tottenham for two seasons before moving to Guangzhou in 2015. He has made 41 appearances for the Brazil national team.

