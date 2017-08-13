Son, Ki recalled for South Korea's crucial qualifying games

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2015 file photo Manchester United's Ashley Young, left, fights for the ball against Swansea City's Ki Sung-Yeung during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Swansea City at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England.South Korea has called up English Premier League stars Son Heung-min and Ki Sung-yeung for vital 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Iran and Uzbekistan. Jon Super,File AP Photo