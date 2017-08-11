Other Sports

Wimbledon finalist Cilic withdraws from Cincinnati

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 9:37 AM

ZAGREB, Croatia

Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic will miss the Cincinnati Masters after withdrawing from the Rogers Cup in Montreal because of an abductor injury.

Cilic said Friday that "I have already started with my preparation and the progress is going well but there isn't enough time for me to prepare for Cincinnati and to be completely ready to play there."

The sixth-ranked Croat added "I still don't feel at 100 percent to compete at the top level and to defend my title" in Cincinnati.

Cilic said he hoped to return very soon and is looking forward to participating in the U.S. Open.

The 28-year-old Cilic has said he suffered the injury at Wimbledon where he lost to Roger Federer in straight sets in the final.

