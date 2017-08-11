After sticking with Juve, reinvigorated Allegri starts again

FILE - In this photo taken on June 3, 2017, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri shouts as Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane walks behind during the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium stadium in Cardiff, Wales . After a tumultuous two months, Juventus is looking to get back to what it does best: winning trophies. Frank Augstein AP Photo