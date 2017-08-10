Other Sports

Brazil replaces world champ Germany at top of FIFA rankings

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 6:12 AM

ZURICH

Brazil is back on top of the FIFA rankings , replacing World Cup holder Germany.

Brazil hasn't played a game since June, while Germany was last in action a month ago when it beat Chile to collect the Confederations Cup in Russia. The FIFA rankings are based on results over a four-year period.

Argentina retained third place, Switzerland rose to fourth — its highest position since the first rankings 24 years go — and Poland moved into an all-time best fifth.

The United States climbed nine places to 26th after winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup last month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship 0:45

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship
Bruce calls his Veterans team a work in progress 1:26

Bruce calls his Veterans team a work in progress
New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs 3:07

New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs

View More Video