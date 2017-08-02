Other Sports

Price, Anyon remain undefeated in youth match racing regatta

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 10:58 PM

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

Harry Price of Australia, the world's sixth-ranked skipper, and George Anyon of New Zealand each won two races Wednesday to improve to 7-0 in the Youth Match Racing World Championship at the Balboa Yacht Club.

Ettore Botticini of Italy, who shared the opening-day lead with Price and Anyon, lost two races and dropped into third after seven flights of the first of two round robins. Botticini is one point ahead of the two American skippers, Greiner Hobbs of Tampa, Florida, and Charlie Welsh of Newport Beach. Britain's Matt Whitfield also has four points.

The breeze never built above five knots. With only seven of the scheduled 22 flights completed after two days, the schedule might have to be shortened to just one round robin to assure completion of the semifinals and finals by the regatta's end on Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship 0:45

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship
Harold likes what he sees from his Central team 1:08

Harold likes what he sees from his Central team
Chargers adjusting nicely to new coaching staff 1:00

Chargers adjusting nicely to new coaching staff

View More Video