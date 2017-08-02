Other Sports

Olympic medalist De Grasse injures hamstring, out of worlds

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 8:05 PM

LONDON

Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse has withdrawn from the track and field world championships after failing to overcome a hamstring injury.

Athletics Canada issued a statement late Wednesday saying the 22-year-old sprinter hurt his hamstring in training on Monday and made the decision to pull out of the championships after a second medical examination on Wednesday.

"The entire year this 100-meter race in London was my focus," De Grasse said in the statement. "I am really in the best shape of my life and was looking forward to competing against the best in the world."

De Grasse was a leading contender in the 100- and 200-meter events at the worlds, which start Friday in London. He won bronze in the 100 and silver in the 200 at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

