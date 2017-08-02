Departures force Monaco to rebuild for bid at title defense

FILE - In this May 17, 2017 file photo, Monaco players hold the trophy as they celebrate their French League One title after beating Saint Etienne during the League One soccer match Monaco against Saint Etienne, at the Louis II stadium in Monaco. Monaco has made a lot of money this summer on the transfer market, and the French league champions’ bank accounts could look even better in a few weeks if Kylian Mbappe leaves for Real Madrid. Claude Paris, File AP Photo