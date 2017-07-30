Fabio Fognini of Italy celebrates his victory after winning the final match against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Sunday, July 30, 2017.
Other Sports

Fognini beats qualifier Hanfmann in Swiss Open final

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 8:54 AM

GSTAAD, Switzerland

Fabio Fognini won his fifth career title by beating 170th-ranked qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 7-5 in the Swiss Open final on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Italian was always in control, racing to a 4-0 lead in the first set and never allowing a break-point chance in the second.

Fognini's fifth title, all on outdoor clay courts, came from a wild-card entry to play at the Swiss Alps ski resort.

He earned a prize of 86,000 euros ($101,000), and the 25-year-old Hanfmann got a career-best 45,000-euro check ($53,000) for his full week's work.

The 31st-ranked Fognini is now 5-8 in finals on the ATP tour.

