Other Sports

John Isner advances to BB&T Atlanta Open semifinals

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 10:15 PM

ATLANTA

Second-seeded John Isner beat Slovakia's Lukas Lacko 7-5, 6-4 on Friday to reach the BB&T Atlanta Open semifinals.

Seeking his fourth Atlanta title in five seasons, the big-serving Isner will face third-seeded Gilles Muller of Luxembourg. Muller beat American Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-1.

Isner won the Hall of Fame Open on Sunday in Newport, Rhode Island, for his 11th career title — all at the ATP World Tour 250 level. The 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia star lost to Nick Kyrgios last year in the final at Atlantic Station after winning the hard-court event the previous three seasons.

Fifth-seeded Kyle Edmund of England beat top-seeded Jack Sock of the United States 6-4, 6-1 in the night match. Edmund will face fourth-seeded Ryan Harrison, a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Christopher Eubanks in an all-American match.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship 0:45

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship
Concert crawl gives music lovers 86 bands in 16 venues to enjoy 0:49

Concert crawl gives music lovers 86 bands in 16 venues to enjoy
Neighbors tried to save man found dead in burning home 1:40

Neighbors tried to save man found dead in burning home

View More Video