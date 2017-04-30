Other Sports

April 30, 2017 5:12 AM

Omiya Ardija upsets J-League leader Urawa 1-0

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Midfielder Akimi Barada scored in the second half on Sunday as last-placed Omiya Ardija upset J-League leader Urawa Reds 1-0 at home for its first win of the season.

Barada beat Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa with a right-footed shot from 18 meters in the 62nd minute for Urawa's second loss of the season.

In other matches, Mu Kanazaki and Gen Shoji scored as Kashima Antlers beat Sagan Tosu 2-1 to improve to 18 points, one behind Urawa after nine games.

Also, Crislan scored two goals and Naoki Sugai added another to lead Vegalta Sendai to a 3-0 win over Shimizu S-Pulse.

Kohei Tezuka scored as Kashiwa Reysol edged Albirex Niigata 1-0.

FC Tokyo beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0 and Jubilo Iwata and Consadole Sapporo finished in a 2-2 draw.

