Sioux Falls O'Gorman breaks away to Class AA boys title

JP Costello had a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds and Sioux Falls O'Gorman pulled away in the second half to beat Aberdeen Central 69-57 Saturday in the championship game of the South Dakota Class AA boys basketball tournament.
The Knights trailed 33-29 at halftime but outscored the Golden Eagles 20-7 in the third quarter and coasted to the title.
Costello was 13-for-18 from the free throw line. Matt Cartwright added 14 points and Joey Messler 13.
Aberdeen Central was led by Cole Bergan's 21 points. Christian Goetz added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Eagles made 8 of 18 3-point attempts.
