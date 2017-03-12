US team advances in WBC by beating Canada 8-0

0:33 Festival-goers brave cold for a fun Sunday Pause

0:38 'Why does everything have to be about race?'

0:36 'We need diversity in order to get what we deserve.'

1:27 Southern Conference Tournament championship pregame

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:36 Upson-Lee's championship moment