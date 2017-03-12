Israel beats Cuba 4-1 to improve to 4-0 at WBC

2:25 Pedaling Through the Past of Macon's industrial district Pause

1:36 Upson-Lee's championship moment

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing

0:54 Recruitment fair brings in hundreds of eager candidates

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a 'mooching' roommate and a clothes-stealing lover

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

2:26 Macon commissioner, coroner remember Ebenezer Baptist pastor