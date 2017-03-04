Other Sports

March 4, 2017 12:02 AM

Xday's State Playoff Scores

The Associated Press

Guy-Perkins 71, County Line 50

Izard County 67, Bradley 50

Shirley 47, Kirby 44

Cutter-Morning Star 74, Clarendon 62

Marked Tree 82, Bearden 64

Lamar 59, Manila 45

LR Episcopal 52, Paris 48

Tuckerman 65, Jessieville 49

Baptist Prep 48, Bauxite 45

Cave City 56, Nashville 44

Hot Springs 70, Nettleton 58

Pulaski Mills 75, Maumelle 59

Sylvan Hills 52, Morrilton 43

Jonesboro 71, Jacksonville 45

LR Hall 75, Texarkana 67

Har-Ber 53, Cabot 43

Northside 69, Bryant 56

Bay 57, Acorn 47

Norfork 67, Kingston 39

Wonderview 53, Kirby 36

Hector 47, Spring Hill 42

Pangburn 55, Marmaduke 50

Greenland 55, Osceola 49

Mountain View 44, Charleston 40

Valley Springs 44, Lamar 38

Monticello 57, E-Stem 48

Pocahontas 62, Ozark 43

Farmington 58, Hot Springs 55

Pulaski Academy 57, Harrison 30

Watson Chapel 52, Nettleton 49

Lake Hamilton 43, Mountain Home 39

Marion 51, Russellville 50

Fayetteville 63, Conway 45

LR Central 54, Rogers 23

