Other Sports

March 3, 2017 10:24 PM

Xday's State Playoff Scores

The Associated Press

Guy-Perkins 71, County Line 50

Shirley 47, Kirby 44

Marked Tree 82, Bearden 64

Lamar 59, Manila 45

LR Episcopal 52, Paris 48

Baptist Prep 48, Bauxite 45

Hot Springs 70, Nettleton 58

Sylvan Hills 52, Morrilton 43

Jonesboro 71, Jacksonville 45

Har-Ber 53, Cabot 43

Bay 57, Acorn 47

Norfork 67, Kingston 39

Wonderview 53, Kirby 36

Hector 47, Spring Hill 42

Pangburn 55, Marmaduke 50

Greenland 55, Osceola 49

Mountain View 44, Charleston 40

Valley Springs 44, Lamar 38

Pocahontas 62, Ozark 43

Farmington 58, Hot Springs 55

Pulaski Academy 57, Harrison 30

Watson Chapel 52, Nettleton 49

Marion 51, Russellville 50

Fayetteville 63, Conway 45

LR Central 54, Rogers 23

Related content

Other Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kevin DeMichiel takes second place in clay shooting championship

View more video

Sports Videos