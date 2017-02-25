Arkansas sweeps men's, women's SEC indoor championships

Arkansas swept the men's and women's team titles Saturday in the Southeastern Conference indoor track championships.
This marks the third straight title for the Arkansas women and the fifth in the last six years for the Arkansas men.
Arkansas scored 98 points in the men's division to beat Alabama by five points. Florida, Mississippi and Texas A&M tied for third with 76 points each.
The Arkansas women scored 106 1/2 points. LSU was second with 94, followed by Kentucky (72), Georgia (64) and Ole Miss (61 ½).
Florida's KeAndre Bates and Missouri's Karissa Schweizer won the Cliff Harper Trophy, given to the top individual scorers in the men's and women's divisions.
Georgia's Keturah Orji won her third straight SEC women's triple jump title and set an American indoor record with her leap of 46 feet, 11 3/4 inches.
Comments