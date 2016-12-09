Browns 3 TDs carry Plantation American Heritage to 5A title

Jason Brown rushed for three touchdowns to lift Plantation American Heritage to a 35-33 win against Ponte Vedra in the Florida high school Class 5A championship game at Camping World Stadium.
Brown rushed for scores of 12, 5 and 1 to lift the Patriots (14-0) to a third state football championship in four years. His second touchdown of the game gave American Heritage a 28-20 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.
Ponte Vedra (13-1) answered with a strong game from quarterback Nick Tronti, who threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns and added two more touchdowns on the ground. His five-yard touchdown run pulled the Sharks to 28-26 with 7:55 remaining in the game but his two-point conversion pass fell short.
American Heritage got a big play from Anthony Schwartz, who returned the ensuing kickoff 59 yards to the Ponte Vedra 25. Four plays later Brown scored on a keeper to give the Patriots a 35-26 lead.
Tronti got Ponte Vedra off to a fast start with a 77-yard touchdown pass to Marshall Few on the second play of the game. The Sharks recovered a surprise onside kick and Tronti finished off a second scoring drive with a 15-yard pass to Hal Swan to give Ponte Vedra a 13-0 lead early in the first quarter.
American Heritage battled back and took a 21-20 lead into the half after Brown threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dontavius Butler.
Jordan Johnson rushed for 132 yards on 21 carries for the Patriots.
Few had six catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns for the Sharks.
