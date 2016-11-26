West Catholic wins 4th straight Division 5 title

Junior quarterback Gaetano Vallone threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns, including a 91-yard scoring pass to Brett Meyers, to lead Grand Rapids West Catholic to a 43-7 victory over Menominee in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 5 final.
Meyers finished with 143 yards receiving Saturday at Ford Field, and Sam Neville caught six passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons (12-2). Vallone added 83 yards rushing and another score.
West Catholic won its fourth consecutive state title and fifth in seven years.
Sam Larson and Ethan Mileski each rushed for 56 yards for Menominee (12-2). The Maroons scored when Hunter Hass returned a blocked field goal 76 yards in the third quarter.
West Catholic finished with 463 yards of total offense, compared with Menominee's 163.
