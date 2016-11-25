Benilde-St. Margaret's wins wild one over Winona

Benilde-St. Margaret's scored a touchdown with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to overtake Winona 31-28 in a thrilling Class AAAA State Championship at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday.
Winona (11-2) led 28-24 after Dakota Matthees' 37-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the fourth, but Liam Ford's 24-yard TD run with 4:50 to play gave the Red Knights a lead they would not relinquish.
Ford clinched the Red Knights' first title in school history with an interception with less than 90 seconds remaining to end Winona's final drive. The junior also led Benilde-St. Margaret's (10-3) with 81 yards rushing and two scores.
The game was a back-and-forth affair featuring nine lead changes. The two teams combined for 35 combined points in a wild second quarter that included defensive touchdowns by both Winona and Benilde-St. Margaret's.
