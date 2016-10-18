Other Sports

October 18, 2016 7:52 AM

Luka Modric extends his contract with Real Madrid until 2020

MADRID

Real Madrid says the contract of Luka Modric has been extended until June 2020.

The 31-year-old Croatia midfielder has been with the Spanish club since transferring from Tottenham in 2012, playing a key role both defensively and offensively.

He was a starter when Madrid won its most recent Champions League titles, in 2014 and last season.

Modric has been sidelined from recent matches because of a left-knee injury.

Tuesday's announcement comes less than a week since Germany midfielder Toni Kroos had his contract extended to 2022.

