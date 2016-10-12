Other Sports

October 12, 2016 7:12 AM

Dinamo Bucharest hires Adrian Mutu as general manager

BUCHAREST, Romania

Dinamo Bucharest says it has hired former Romania midfielder Adrian Mutu as general manager.

Club official Ionut Negoita says he hopes Mutu's appointment will "lead us to a new standard of performance at home and in Europe."

Mutu says he is "honored" to be appointed to a senior post and says he hopes to deliver the results fans are waiting for.

Mutu played for Dinamo from 1999-2000, scoring 29 goals in 42 matches. He also played for Inter Milan, Parma, Fiorentina, Juventus and Chelsea during his 19-year career, retiring in May.

He played for Romania 77 times and scored 35 goals. He failed a drug test for cocaine in 2004 when he was playing for Chelsea, which led to a ban and a fine.

